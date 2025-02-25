Salad House, a fast-casual health-focused franchise known for its fresh chopped salads, made-to-order proteins, and its Create-Your-Own salad option, has entered into an official partnership with Jersey Sports Group (JSG), a boutique sports marketing and talent representation agency. This collaboration aims to promote healthy eating habits among the next generation of athletes while empowering community engagement through grassroots sports marketing initiatives.

Under this official partnership agreement, JSG will lead a meal delivery initiative with the brand focused on feeding 100 athletes per month in underprivileged communities, camps, clinics, and other sporting events. Salad House will be the Official Healthy Eating Partner of all JSG-hosted athlete events, including youth camps, clinics, and community gatherings. JSG will integrate Salad House’s healthy options into these events, providing athletes and participants with nourishing, energizing meals to fuel their performance. Salad House’s commitment to quality, wholesome food aligns with JSG’s mission to foster the holistic development of young athletes.

In addition, Jersey Sports Group will act as Salad House’s Official Sports Marketing Agency of Record (AOR). In this role, JSG will spearhead the brand’s sports and athlete marketing efforts, leveraging its vast network and expertise to elevate Salad House’s brand presence within the sports community. This collaboration will include strategic partnership initiatives, athlete endorsements, and unique activations tailored to enhance Salad House’s impact in the regional sports landscape.

“Salad House is redefining what it means to eat well on the go, delivering fresh, high-quality food that resonates with health-conscious consumers,” said Eddie Nicastro, CEO of Jersey Sports Group. “Their rapidly growing brand aligns perfectly with the values we promote in sports. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to expand Salad House’s footprint in the region, bringing healthy eating to the forefront of the athletic experience and positively impacting our communities.”

“Partnering with Jersey Sports Group gives us a unique chance to bring our mission of healthy eating directly to athletes and sports communities,” said Joey Cioffi, Founder and CEO of Salad House. “We’re dedicated to fueling their passion, performance, and well-being, and together, we’ll make nutritious choices an integral part of the sports culture here in Jersey and beyond.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for two growing Jersey-based organizations’ commitment to promoting health, wellness, and positive lifestyle choices for youth athletes. Through ongoing community support and participation in JSG events, Salad House and JSG aim to inspire a healthier, more vibrant athletic community in New Jersey and beyond.