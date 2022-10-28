Salad House Set to Expand Outside New Jersey

Salad House, a rapidly growing health-conscious fast casual restaurant concept, is expanding outside the Garden State into New York, Connecticut, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, while finishing up in limited markets before completely selling out New Jersey.

Founded in 2011 and franchised since 2017, Salad House planted roots in Millburn NJ, with Joey Cioffi, a 30+ year restaurant veteran at the helm serving as Founder and CEO. The inspiration? He could not find a family-friendly craft salad location in the suburbs like he found so easily in Manhattan.

Over time, the focus flipped from just the health-conscious suburban adult, to fueling the entire family and giving options to those who are looking for a reliable and consistent spot in their town. The concept brings corporate experience with mom and pop heart. The Salad House’s entire corporate team is born and bred NJ residents, all of whom have also been operators in the restaurant business. With decades of experience in the hedge fund space, Salad House’s Director of Franchise Development, Jerry Eicke, knows the potential for explosive growth, the demand for healthy options and is ready to lead the healthy revolution.

There are nine locations currently open, with another twelve markets sold, and a long list of prospective franchisees throughout the East Coast.

Joey is fulfilling his own American Dream just as his father did when he emigrated from Italy with just $20 in his pocket.

The team is confident in being a niche suburban marketplace leader as people are leaving the cities and moving into suburbs, expecting a variety of food options they are used to in an urban environment. Sandwich favorites like "The Sweet Heat" and endless custom grain bowl / wrap options are available as well. The menu serves people of varying ages, allergies and lifestyles.

Multi-unit franchises are available in the New York and New Jersey area, with territories also available in Connecticut, Virginia and Pennsylvania. The initial investment needed to open a location is $265,000 to $555,000. Those figures include an initial franchise fee of $40,000.