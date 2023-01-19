Salad Station Begins 2023 in Growth Mode

Salad Station is starting the new year on a high note, announcing its expansion into a new market, the launch of the brand’s Fresh Start Campaign and release of its Blueberry Lemonade limited-time offer.

Salad Station is excited to announce its first-time expansion into Memphis, Tenn. through a new multi-unit franchise deal. The brand’s presence in the Volunteer State will expand even further, with a separate location scheduled to open in Clarksville later this year. Salad Station is now finely-tuning its focus on targeting multi-unit operators, having a goal of opening eight new locations by the end of 2023.

“Salad Station is the perfect complement to a multi-unit restauranteur’s portfolio,” says co-founder and CEO of Salad Station, Scott Henderson. “Our low-labor model, operational efficiencies and proven systems are very appealing to those looking to build on an already successful foundation.”

This January, Salad Station has successfully launched its Fresh Start Campaign. With new year’s resolutions at the top of consumers’ minds, the brand’s new Fresh Start Campaign gives guests a reward for building better eating habits in the new year. In addition to being the best place to grab a quick, fresh and fully customizable salad, guests who visit four times in January will receive a free salad in February. The program also continues into February, with four visits during that month resulting in a free salad in March. Guests are also excited to hear that the brand’s beloved Blueberry Lemonade is back for a limited-time, from January through April 1, 2023.

Since its founding in 2012, Salad Station has been praised for providing its guests with fresh and affordable meal options. With over 100 different toppings and 16 gourmet salad dressings, building a fresh and delicious meal has never been any easier.

As Henderson says, "Our franchising opportunity was made with family in mind. Our community involvement and proven systems give our partners all the tools they need to be successful.”

With a franchise fee of $30,000, the estimated initial investment to open a Salad Station franchise is $192,300- $373,800.