Salad Station Brings Back Blueberry Lemonade

Salad Station – The fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh, gourmet ingredients - is bringing back a delicious fan-favorite just in time for spring, its ever-popular Blueberry Lemonade. This classic menu item will be available at all 26 Salad Station locations starting April 4th.

The Blueberry Lemonade features a unique blend of hand squeezed, fresh lemons paired with sweet and juicy blueberries. This refreshing option will be available from April 4th to July 2nd and will cost $2.29.

“Salad Station is constantly innovating and creating new menu items that customers will love and can’t get anywhere else. This makes us thrilled to be bringing back the Blueberry Lemonade to our menu for a limited time,” says Co-Founder and CEO of Salad Station, Scott Henderson. “Every day we get asked when our most popular and delicious lemonade will be returning to our restaurants, and I am proud to say that the day has finally come!”

Salad Station plans to have 50 locations open by the beginning of 2024 and 100 locations open by 2027. The brand’s blooming success can be attributed to its gourmet and fully customizable menu, small waste footprint, and the fact that it is pioneering a new category of salad restaurants that has never been seen before. With no prior experience required, Salad Station is ready to help anyone become a part of their growing family.