Salad Station to Give Out Free Meals to Veterans

Salad Station – the fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is again, showing its support for U.S. veterans this Veterans Day. To honor the occasion and give thanks for their service, Salad Station is announcing free salads for veterans at all brand locations not just on Veterans Day, but from Wednesday, Nov 9 – Friday, Nov. 11.

“Salad Station is rooted in our communities,” says Co-Founder and CEO of Salad Station, Scott Henderson. “We’ve offered free salad for our veterans on Veterans Day since we first opened 10 years ago. As time has passed, we realize many other brands now offer free meals for veterans on Veterans Day. We wanted to make sure our veterans have the opportunity to dine with us, so we expanded free salads from one day to three days. Through our #LettuceHelp community service initiatives in 2022, Salad Station has given out over 7,000 salads in support of our teachers, nurses, and first responders serving in our communities.”

Salad Station is known for its gourmet selection and pay-for-what-you-create salads. The brand’s salads are weighed by the pound, which give customers the opportunity to eat the perfect amount of food fit for their lifestyle, while reducing waste in the process. Since its founding, Salad Station has been praised for its community involvement and for providing healthy, affordable meal options to local communities.

Back in 2012, Scott Henderson, and his mother, Cindy, envisioned a concept of a salad restaurant that offers the freshest produce combined with fast and friendly service. Together, they turned their vision into a reality and felt that their new concept was the perfect continuation of the family’s passion for the farming industry. The Henderson family has established an over 50-year legacy of running successful businesses, from farming to retail produce stores, community restaurants, and now franchises. The Salad Station business model creates an easy and efficient franchise opportunity that brings fast, fresh gourmet choices to markets tired of the same old options. The first Salad Station location opened in Hammond, LA and the company has seen tremendous growth since.