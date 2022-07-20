Salad Station Landing in Jonesboro in Late July

Salad Station will soon be serving its unique pay for what you create concept salads in Jonesboro with the announcement of the brand’s newest location to open in the area. Slated to open in late-July, the new Salad Station will be located in the Metro Centre at 1319 Red Wolf Blvd. The first Arkansas location will be owned and operated by Travis & Twana Budnik.

Twana Budnik has always had a passion for entrepreneurship and has had a very successful professional career. From a young age, Budnik was able to work in the restaurant industry where she gained vast knowledge throughout her time. After graduating college, Budnik worked in hospital administration and was blessed to be able to raise her children when the time came. Now that her children are grown, her entrepreneurial bug has reemerged. Budnik has always had a passion for helping others and has always been intrigued with starting a business within the restaurant industry. This fascination helped to narrow her search for a franchise that aligned with her interests. After a visit to an existing Salad Station location, she fell in love with the concept and the commitment they have made to serving the community and is excited to be able to provide healthy-eating alternatives to the people of Jonesboro.

“I truly admire everything Salad Station stands for,” says Budnik. “The brand’s family-friendly atmosphere and their dedication to serving communities, while providing a high-quality and enjoyable experience, is definitely something we want to be part of. I am so excited to be able to bring this amazingly fresh and gourmet experience to the people of Jonesboro.”

The brand’s booming success can be attributed to its gourmet and fully customizable menu, small waste footprint, and the fact that it is pioneering a new category of salad restaurants that has never been seen before. Salad Station is ready to add to their growing family of franchise partners.

Salad Station is now searching for experienced business owners that would like to expand their current portfolio by adding a fast, gourmet, and healthy restaurant with minimal labor who align with the family-focused culture of the brand. As Scott Henderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Salad Station says, "Our franchising opportunity was made with family in mind. Our community involvement and proven systems give our partners all the tools they need to be successful!” With a franchise fee of $30,000 the estimated initial investment to open a Salad Station franchise is $192,300- $373,800.