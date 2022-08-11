Salad Station to Open New Gonzales Location

Salad Station is bringing a little lagniappe to Ascension Parish with the opening of their second Gonzales location and 28th overall location for the brand. Slated to open at the end of August, this new Salad Station location will be located in The Lagniappe Center at 14601 Airline Hwy., Ste. 107. The grand opening will take place at the end of August with the opportunity to win free salad for a year, prizes, gift cards and Salad Station swag.

The newest Salad Station location in The Lagniappe Center will conveniently serve the Gonzales, Prairieville, Dutchtown and St. Amant areas. This will be the third Salad Station location for Megan and Daniel Womack, who also own and operate the original Gonzales location on Cabela Parkway, as well as the Mobile, AL location. The Womacks are passionate about their community and bringing healthier meal options and jobs to another area of Ascension Parish.

After the successful launch of their first Salad Station location in 2019, the Womack family has continued to expand healthier eating through the Salad Station’s unique pay-by-the-pound concept, where you only pay for what you create. With over 100 options for creating and customizing the salad of your choice, the Salad Station allows you to dine gourmet, your way.

“Salad Station is a brand that fuels itself on its values of family, faith, and friendships, while consistently offering a high-quality guest experience,” says Megan Womack. “We love being a part of the Salad Station family and we take great pride in making Salad Station more available within our community.”

Salad Station’s continued successful expansion can be attributed to its fully customizable menu, small waste footprint, and the fact that it is pioneering a new category of salad restaurants that had previously never been seen before.

"We’re immensely proud of the Womack family and are confident that more local residents in Gonzales will fall in love with what Salad Station has to offer through the opening of their new Lagniappe location,” adds Scott Henderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Salad Station. “It’s not every day that you encounter franchise partners that perfectly match the values we embody as a company and the Womack family will always have the full support of the Salad Station brand behind their businesses.”