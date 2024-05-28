Salad Station, the fast-growing franchise brand known for their farm-fresh gourmet ingredients and self-serve model, recently opened its 35th location at 1407 Bienville Blvd. in Ocean Springs, Miss. This location features the brand’s first drive-thru unit to serve salads, soups, snacks and drinks to accommodate increasing consumer demand for healthful meal options on-the-go.

“With more than a dozen years since we opened our first Salad Station, we’ve learned a lot about our customers and what they want. Convenience, efficiency and customization are all in high demand, and our model does a great job of accommodating how and when people want to enjoy a healthful meal option,” says Scott Henderson, Co-Founder and CEO of Salad Station. “Because our menu doesn’t require cooking, our team members can quickly and easily build a customizable salad in a drive-thru format. We’ll also continue to welcome people inside the restaurant with equally friendly and fast service.”

Henderson continues: “We’re proud to continue our growth in Mississippi – and beyond – and look forward to becoming a part of the Ocean Springs community fabric.”

Hailing from a multigenerational farming family, Henderson envisioned the concept of a salad restaurant providing fresh local produce combined with fast and friendly service. Since its founding in Hammond, Louisiana, Salad Station has expanded to Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee and Florida with a concept based on family values, quality service and a transparent “pay by the pound” approach.

The Ocean Springs location is a franchise location, featuring a 2,300 square-foot standalone store surrounded by bustling commercial and residential areas. Customers choose from over 100+ premium ingredients including; in-house roasted chicken, sliced meats, fresh seafood options, made from scratch salads, fresh fruits, gourmet toppings, proprietary soups and 16 salad dressings for a perfectly made-to-order meal.

Salad Station’s gourmet and fully customizable menu, low labor requirements, and small waste footprint offer a differentiated option for consumers and business owners alike. Open six days a week, top-performing locations achieve over $700,000 in yearly gross revenue with initial investments as low as $200,000. Convenient hours (10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.) and minimal equipment package with no hoods, friers or grills add to the operational ease and lower cost of franchise partnership. Area Development Agreements are available to potential franchisees interested in more than one location in a particular geographic area.