Salad Station Plans Growth in Orlando

Salad Station is looking to enter the Orlando market for the first time to capitalize on the recent economic growing of the city. Since it first began franchising in 2015, the Salad Station brand has expanded into a multitude of new markets and has grown its pay-by-the-pound salad concept to 28 locations across five states. Salad Station now has its eyes set on Orlando, with a goal of finding new multi-unit operators to continue its national expansion.

“The active-outdoor lifestyle of the Orlando area is in need of the fast, delicious, farm-fresh ingredients Salad Station has to offer. Our brand delivers a unique customer experience that busy, health-conscious Orlando residents do not currently have as an option,” says cofounder and CEO of Salad Station, Scott Henderson. “We are excited to meet hungry and successful entrepreneurs who want to bring our passion for fully customizable gourmet salads to the Orlando market for the first time. Based on our Tampa customer base, we already know that our restaurants can be successful down in Florida. We believe now it’s the perfect time to take our concept right up I-4 into Orlando.”

Salad Station’s continued success can be attributed to its unique pay-by-the-pound business concept and the simplicity of its franchise-ready business model. Since its initial founding in 2012, the brand has been praised for providing its guests with a fresh, full, clean and kind dining experience at each of its locations. With over 100 toppings, guests have a chance to create their perfect-sized delicious salad, while allowing adventurous or diet restricted guests to try new combinations.

Salad Station plans to have 50 locations open by the beginning of 2024 and 100 locations by 2027. The brand’s booming success can be attributed to its gourmet and fully customizable menu, small waste footprint, proven systems, and because it is pioneering a new category of salad restaurants that has never been seen before. Salad Station is now ready to add to its growing family of franchise partners.

Salad Station is now seeking experienced Orlando business owners with an interest in expanding their current portfolio through a multi-unit partnership with Salad Station and who align with the family-focused culture of the brand.

As Henderson says, "Our franchising opportunity was made with family in mind. Our community involvement and proven systems give our partners all the tools they need to provide value to their communities and to scale their footprint.”

Back in 2012, Scott Henderson envisioned the concept of a salad restaurant offering fresh and local produce, combined with fast and friendly service. His mother and business partner, Cindy Henderson, helped him turn his vision into a reality and felt that the concept was the perfect continuation of their family’s passion for the farming industry. The Henderson family has created an over 50-year legacy of running a successful produce business, from farming, to retail produce stores and now restaurants.

With a franchise fee of $30,000, the estimated initial investment to open a Salad Station franchise is $192,300- $373,800.