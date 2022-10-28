Salad Station Plans Tennessee with Clarksville Opening

Salad Station is looking to grow in the state of Tennessee by soon opening its first location in Clarksville, with plans to further expand to the Memphis area. Since opening in 2012 and franchising since 2015, the brand has been able to expand into new markets through franchising and has grown to 28 locations.

Salad Station’s success can be attributed to its unique pay-by-the-pound business concept and the simplicity of its franchise-ready business model. The brand has been able to offer delicious salads by the pound, giving customers the chance to eat as much, or as little, as they like, while reducing waste in the process. Since its founding in 2012, the brand has been praised for providing healthy and affordable meal options. Its large and fully customizable menu gives customers a chance to create their perfect meal, while still allowing for creative opportunities to grow and innovate into the future.

“We are so excited to be expanding and know that Salad Station will be a huge hit throughout Tennessee,” says co-founder and CEO of Salad Station, Scott Henderson. “Our guests will be able to taste our passion and devotion to bringing fresh gourmet salads and promoting healthy eating to new local communities.”

Back in 2012, Scott Henderson, and his mother, Cindy, envisioned the concept of a salad restaurant that offers the freshest produce combined with fast and friendly service. Together, they turned their vision into a reality and felt that the concept was the perfect continuation of their family’s passion for the farming industry. The Henderson family has created an over 50-year legacy of running successful businesses, from farming, to retail produce stores, community restaurants and now franchises. One main reason they created the salad restaurant idea was the business model creates an easy and efficient salad concept that brings fast, fresh gourmet choices to markets tired of the same old options. The first Salad Station location opened in Hammond, LA and the company has seen tremendous growth since.

Salad Station plans to have 50 locations open by the beginning of 2024 and 100 locations by 2027. The brand’s booming success can be attributed to its gourmet and fully customizable menu, small waste footprint, proven systems, and the fact that it is pioneering a new category of salad restaurants that has never been seen before. Salad Station is ready to add to its growing family of franchise partners.

Salad Station is now searching for experienced business owners in Memphis that would like to expand their current portfolio by adding a fast-casual, gourmet, healthy restaurant with minimal labor and who align with the family-focused culture of the brand.

As Henderson says, "Our franchising opportunity was made with family in mind. Our community involvement and proven systems give our partners all the tools they need to be successful.”