Salad Station, one of the fast-growing franchise brands known for its farm-fresh premium ingredients and self-serve model, announced impressive performance metrics and several new initiatives that reinforce its continued momentum and brand mission. In 2024, Salad Station—now operating more than 30 locations across the Southeast—reported a 6.5% increase in Average Gross Revenue among the top 50% of its prototypical, full-year reporting restaurants (12 of 24 units), marking a record benchmark for system-wide growth and consistency. Notably, a location has exceeded $1 million in annual sales, marking a milestone first for the brand.

“This year’s growth to-date reflects the power of culinary creativity, community values, and operational excellence,” said Scott Henderson, Co-Founder and President of Salad Station. “From launching innovative new menu items and bolstering our technology stack, to making meaningful contributions through our partnership with No Kid Hungry, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made and the impact we’re creating for our communities, guests, and franchise partners.”

Flavor-Forward Innovation Driving Sales

Salad Station’s recent culinary wins include a slate of limited-time offerings such as Chicken Shawarma, Hot Honey Chicken, and Fajita Chicken, which have helped drive check average up $1.46 YOY. A new rice bowl offering is currently in testing, driving frequency and dinner daypart business, while house-made flavored pita chips have been introduced system-wide to support upsell opportunities.

Henderson continued: “Given that we’re only open six days a week, continuing to grow sales in an increasingly competitive market—especially against peers operating seven days—presents a unique challenge. That’s why we’re especially pleased with the strong demand and sales performance we’ve seen. We believe our creative menu innovation and commitment to premium ingredients have powered higher traffic and sales.”

Technology Upgrades Boosting Engagement

To meet guest demand for convenience and personalization, Salad Station has rolled out a new loyalty app through Paytronix and launched a revamped website, creating a more seamless and rewarding digital experience for guests.

After adopting Ovation, a platform that provides frictionless feedback, streamlined guest recovery, and operational insights, Salad Station has streamlined guest feedback and recovery in real time, turning missed expectations into loyalty-building moments and strengthening retention through direct, actionable insights.

Summer “Lettuce Help” Campaign Supports No Kid Hungry

This summer, Salad Station has partnered with No Kid Hungry, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger in the U.S. Through its Lettuce Help initiative, Salad Station will donate $1 for every qualifying menu item purchased during the campaign period:

● June 1–30: For every Mexican Caesar Salad or Fajita Salad ordered online

● July 1–12: For every Sesame Chicken topping added in-store

This effort is 100% funded by corporate, requiring no financial contribution from individual franchise locations. It reflects Salad Station’s ongoing commitment to community activation and giving back, aligning with core brand values of nourishment, generosity, and supporting families in need.

An Attractive Franchise Opportunity

Salad Station’s gourmet and fully customizable menu, low labor requirements, and small waste footprint offer a differentiated option for consumers and business owners alike. Open six days a week, top-performing locations achieve over $780,000 in yearly gross revenue with initial investments as low as $300,000. Convenient hours (10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.) and minimal equipment package with no hoods, friers or grills add to the operational ease and lower cost of franchise partnership. Area Development Agreements are available to potential franchisees interested in more than one location in a particular geographic area.