Salad Station Releases New Springtime Salads

Salad Station – The fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh, gourmet ingredients – has released its new signature-crafted, springtime salads. These include Protein Packed Chicken Shawarma, Cajun Cowboy, Mediterranean Caesar, and New York Deli Club. Each salad is made with farm-fresh ingredients and will leave customers feeling full and healthy.

“We are constantly bringing new, innovative ideas to keep our customers satisfied and healthy,” says Co-Founder and CEO of Salad Station, Scott Henderson. “We want to show everyone that eating healthy can be easy and delicious. That’s why it’s so important to us that we keep adding new, interesting and inspiring menu items to our stores.”

Salad Station plans to have 50 locations open by the beginning of 2024 and 100 locations open by 2027. The brand’s blooming success can be attributed to its gourmet and fully customizable menu, small waste footprint, and the fact that it is pioneering a new category of salad restaurants that has never been seen before. With no prior experience required, Salad Station is ready to help anyone become a part of their growing family.