Saladworks, a better-for-you restaurant brand known for its customizable menus and fresh, high-quality ingredients, has added a new Chicken Pickle Crunch Salad, among several other pickle-flavored ranch menu items, now through September. This limited-time offer was developed in partnership with MISS VICKIES SPICY DILL PICKLE flavored chips, which make the perfect pairing for the new pickle menu items. The new pickle ranch lineup delivers a bold, tangy twist with hints of savory pickle flavor, just in time for National Pickle Month this July.

“Saladworks has always led the way when it comes to flavor and variety—and now we’re taking it up a notch with the pickle trend everyone’s talking about,” says Alisa Kahn, Senior Director of Marketing at Saladworks. “This bold, briny lineup brings a tangy twist to our fresh, made-your-way experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time guest, our new Pickle Ranch creations are bold, shareable, and destined to become instant favorites.”

New Pickle Ranch Menu Creations:

Chicken Pickle Crunch Salad: Flavorful crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, egg, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing all served on a base of romaine, iceberg, and radiatore pasta, and topped with Miss Vickie’s® Spicy Dill Pickle flavored chips to deliver a delicious crunch

Pickle Ranch Chicken Melt : Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing.

Pickle Wrap : Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing.

Pickle Pico and Pickle Ranch: The perfect topping and dressing for your salad, melt, and wrap. Both are made fresh, in-house.

“At the heart of every great flavor is a little surprise—and that’s exactly what our new pickle ranch delivers,” says Kahn. “We’re excited to bring this exciting twist to our fans who are always hungry for something new.”

The pickle ranch and accompanying new menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. To find a location or order online, go to www.saladworks.com.