Saladworks and Frutta Bowls to Debut Co-Branded Store in Reno, Nevada

Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual entree salad franchise, and Frutta Bowls, a restaurant concept structured around specialty Açai bowls, will debut a co-branded restaurant location in Reno, NV on November 14. The new restaurant, located at 5210 Longley Lane Suite 100, focuses on salad and Açai bowl customization through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients – allowing guests to create a meal as original as they are. In addition to a wide array of chef-created Signature recipes, Saladworks and Frutta Bowls offer create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, soups, bowls, smoothies, toasts, protein bites and more.

The co-branded location is locally owned and operated by fiancés Joel Anderson and Kaira Stevens, who own and operate an additional Saladworks in the Reno area, and Joel’s father, John Anderson, who previously owned and operated a construction company in the area. After years of serving as General Manager in fast-casual restaurants, Joel decided it was time to venture out on his own. Frustrated by the lack of healthy, fast, and delicious food options in their area, Joel, Kaira, and John were motivated to open their first Saladworks in 2021. The three are looking forward to adding a Frutta Bowls to their Saladworks location, as well as the continuing their partnership with The Northern Nevada Food Bank. The partnership, that began with the opening of their first location, gives each guest the option to round their total up to the nearest dollar and that portion is donated to the food bank.

“This Frutta Bowls co-brand is the perfect complement to our Saladworks and to the Reno area. A Frutta Bowls and Saladworks co-brand restaurant will offer our guests endless combinations of flavorful and nutritious meals in a single location says Anderson. “Adding on a Frutta Bowls will fill the nutritious breakfast niche missing in our community. We know plenty of people want quick and delicious snack when on the run. We’re so happy to expand further and continue serving the community we love so much.”

Saladworks has spent years creating a menu that caters to everyone’s nutritional needs (vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian) and diets (Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, etc.). While the menu includes 12 chef-created Signatures, the Saladworks experience allows guests to express their creativity and make salads that are as original as they are, utilizing a wide range of fresh ingredients including a base of greens, grains or a combination of both. For an additional level of customization, guests can order any of these flavors as a Salad, a Warm Grain Bowl or a Wrap.

Frutta Bowls represents more than just a meal or snack to sate an appetite for the moment – it serves as “fuel” that stimulates your mind, energizes your body, lifts your spirit and feeds your soul. The menu features customizable Bowls, Smoothies, Toasts and Protein Bites that are packed with vitamin-rich superfoods such as Acai, Pitaya and Kale that are high in antioxidants along with Almonds, Blueberries, Oatmeal and Dark Chocolate to help boost immunity levels.

Open for lunch and dinner, the new local restaurant offers online ordering and delivery through third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and Door Dash. Guests can join the Saladworks Rewards and Frutta Bowl Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks. In addition, a full array of Catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events – including food-safe, individual packaged meals.