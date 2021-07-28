Saladworks and Frutta Bowls Open Co-Branded Stores

Since forming WOWorks in Dec. 2020, the brands have already launched two co-branded Saladworks and Frutta Bowls restaurants. WOWorks brands all share a core DNA based upon fresh, flavorful and healthy food along with a heart for hospitality served through convenient business channels, which appeals to Millennial families and Gen Z guests.

The recent co-branded openings include:

East Norriton, PA, July 8: The company debuted the brand’s first co-branded Saladworks and Frutta Bowls restaurant in East Norriton at 95 E. Germantown Pike.

Wyncote, PA, July 26: A Saladworks and Frutta Bowls co-branded restaurant opened in The Fresh Grocer. The store was originally a Saladworks and added a Frutta Bowls. The new restaurant marks the first co-branded store-within-a-store location for the two brands. Saladworks has seen success in recent years through growth in the grocery store space.

Saladworks has spent years creating a menu that caters to everyone’s nutritional needs (vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian) and diets (Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, etc.). While the menu includes 12 chef-created Signatures, the Saladworks experience allows guests to express their creativity and make any meal as original as they are, utilizing a wide range of fresh ingredients including a base of greens, grains or a combination of both. For an additional level of customization, guests can order any of these flavors as a Salad, a Warm Grain Bowl or a Wrap.

Frutta Bowls represents more than just a meal or snack to sate an appetite for the moment – it serves as “fuel” that stimulates your mind, energizes your body, lifts your spirit and feeds your soul. The menu features customizable Bowls, Smoothies and Protein Bites that are packed with vitamin-rich superfoods such as Acai, Pitaya and Kale that are high in antioxidants along with almonds, blueberries and dark chocolate to help boost immunity levels.