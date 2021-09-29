Saladworks to Begins Fundraiser for No Kid Hungry

Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual create-your-own salad franchise and part of the WOWorks family of brands, will celebrate its 35th birthday on Sept. 30. To commemorate this milestone, the brand wants to give back to the communities it serves by donating 35 cents from the sale of each of its new Amy’s Fall Fest entrees to No Kid Hungry. Saladworks will also give 35 bonus points to each Saladworks Rewards member that donates $5 to its No Kid Hungry fundraiser, the High Five Challenge, which started on September 1 and runs through October 17, 2021.

Amy’s Fall Fest was created from the winning recipe of the Saladworks’ Flavor Your World Original Recipe Challenge, which invited Saladworks Rewards members across the nation to create a new original recipe from Saladworks ingredients over the summer. Amy Sarli-Prelle was the winner of the Flavor Your World Original Recipe Challenge, and her recipe is featured for a limited time in the form of a themed Salad, Warm Grain Bowl, and Wrap.

Sarli-Prelle’s winning salad, Amy’s Fall Fest, is perfect for the fall weather rolling in. The entree is a blend of radiatore pasta, romaine/iceberg blend, roasted turkey, smoky bacon, diced apples, diced red onions, applewood smoked gouda cheese, walnuts and apple cider vinaigrette.

The Saladworks’ Flavor Your World Challenge was developed to help support No Kid Hungry, a cause to help end childhood hunger. The High Five Challenge has been created by Saladworks’ parent company WOWorks’, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek. Collectively, WOWorks brands are trying to raise $400,000 to give 4 million meals to kids in need.

There are five ways guests can team up with Saladworks to be a part of the High Five Challenge and support No Kid Hungry:

Making a donation of $1 or $5 to No Kid Hungry after purchasing their meal, either in person at a Saladworks restaurant or via online ordering. $1 donors receive an “I Joined the Team” sticker and an opportunity to sign a “High Five Hand” image symbolizing their personal commitment to the cause. To sweeten the deal, every guest who donates $5 or more receives the above, along with a high five value coupon for use on a future visit through October 31, 2021. Each individually signed “High Five Hand” will be posted on the wall signifying the progress made.

Purchasing Saladworks limited-time only Amy’s Fall Fest entrees will donate 35 cents to No Kid Hungry.

Additionally, purchasing a Saladworks Kids Works meal will give a donation of 10 cents to No Kid Hungry.

For each catering order, guests will also have the option to donate $5, $10 or $25 to No Kid Hungry on an ongoing basis.

Making a donation via a special WOWorks section within the Fundraising page of the No Kid Hungry website at: https://www.nokidhungry.org/partners/homepage-partner/WOWorks

“We’re so proud of Saladworks reaching an amazing milestone. There is no better way to celebrate this birthday than to partner with an impactful organization that helps end childhood hunger. WOWorks is all about making the communities they service a “WOW” place to live and we are continuously working to reach that goal,” says Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks.