Saladworks Encourages Customization During Fall Season

Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual create-your-own salad franchise and part of the WOWorks family of better-for-you restaurant brands, announced it will be encouraging guests to let their originality shine by customizing their meals. Saladworks also has a variety of soups to choose from for guests to enjoy more comfort food options during the fall season.

Guests have the option to customize their salad, grain bowl or wrap, starting with a base of greens, warms grains, or a combo of both. Guests will then have the choice to add five of the over 60 fresh ingredient options Saladworks offers and top it off with their choice from 16 salad dressing options. The customization allows guests to accommodate dietary restrictions, cater to their individual taste and preferences, and gives them the opportunity to experiment with new ingredients, flavors, and combinations. Saladworks is also putting an emphasis on their soups to encourage guests to keep up their intake of healthy vegetables and proteins with colder months approaching.

The customization promotion will run alongside WOWorks' No Kid Hungry Campaign that not only encourages healthy eating in kids, but also raises funds to end childhood hunger.

“We’re thrilled to bring menu item choices and customization to Saladworks guests to close out 2022,” said Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks. “Our goal is to motivate healthy eating and the addition of this creative element makes it all the more fun for our customers, and even us! We look forward to seeing what delicious meals they come up with!”

In the past year alone, Saladworks has grown by more than 42 restaurant locations, entering new markets such as California and Nevada. Roughly 79% of these openings mark non-traditional presences, i.e., ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, airports, and universities, as the brand continues to flex its muscles as an industry disruptor.