Saladworks Kicks Off 2023 with New Menu Offerings

Saladworks started the year with the addition of a new salad, grain bowl, wrap, and grilled cheeses, with flavors to excite customers’ taste buds.

The new featured menu offerings are available now through May 7 at all Saladworks locations, and aim to provide guests with familiar favorites with the addition of exciting and unique flavor kicks. The featured items on the menu include:

Jalapeño Ranch Crispy Chicken Salad: Super greens, crispy chicken, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, Monterey Jack cheese, and fried onions with a new house-made Jalapeño ranch dressing.

Jalapeño Ranch Crispy Chicken Grain Bowl: Super grains, crispy chicken, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, Monterey Jack cheese, and fried onions with a new house-made Jalapeño ranch dressing.

Jalapeño Ranch Crispy Chicken Wrap: White or whole wheat tortilla, super greens, crispy chicken, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, Monterey Jack cheese, and fried onions with a new house-made Jalapeño ranch dressing.

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese: Rustic white bread, garlic butter spread, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, and shredded mozzarella.

Bacon ‘n Tomato Grilled Cheese: Rustic white bread, garlic butter spread, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, shredded mozzarella, bacon, and tomato.

Chicken ‘n Jalapeño Grilled Cheese: Rustic white bread, garlic butter spread, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, jalapeño, and jalapeño ranch dressing.

“We’re thrilled to roll out these new, flavorful, menu items to start off the new year with a bang and provide our franchisees with a menu of on trend flavors to offer their guests,” says Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks. “While our goal is to provide our guests with the familiar comforts they look forward to when they visit our restaurants, we also look to add new flavor pops to classic dishes to excite their taste buds and capitalize on the trends that are sweeping the restaurant industry.”

In the past year alone, Saladworks has grown by more than 42 restaurant locations, entering new markets such as California and Nevada. Roughly 79 percent of these openings mark non-traditional presences (i.e. ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, airports, and universities), as the brand continues to flex its muscles as an industry disruptor.