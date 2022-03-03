Saladworks Opening 20 New Ghost Kitchens with Combo Kitchen

Saladworks is opening 20 new ghost kitchen locations through its partnership with Combo Kitchen, the world’s leading and largest ghost kitchen franchise. Scheduled to begin operations by March 25, Saladworks menu items will soon be available for delivery across Central Florida through Combo Kitchen’s agreement with the Florida-based restaurant chain, WingHouse Bar & Grill, and its numerous locations throughout the state.

As restaurants evolve with consumer demand for delivery and takeout, linking Saladworks new ghost kitchens to the restaurant concepts within the Combo Kitchen franchise system helps create greater variety for its customers with better-for-you menu options. This partnership also allows Saladworks to extend its fresh, nutritional menu offerings into new markets with minimal costs, and experiment and test before investing in costs associated with real estate, development, and staffing.

“We are excited to expand our brand into Central Florida through our partnership with Combo Kitchen,” says Brian Farris, WOWorks Chief Development Officer, parent company of Saladworks. “Normally, expanding into an entirely new market is costly for potential franchisees. This partnership allows us to gain new customers without needing to invest upfront in a brick-and-mortar store. We also gain additional benefits, such as raising Saladworks’ brand awareness in new regions and giving our guests more points of delivery and pickup.”

“We are seeing a huge and growing demand from new and established restaurant brands to utilize our ghost kitchen franchise network to expand their footprint and increase revenue streams,” says Hossein Kasmai, founder and CEO of Combo Kitchen and Franchise Creator. “This partnership between WingHouse and Saladworks is a perfect example of how Combo Kitchens facilitates win-win situations for restaurant owners looking to capitalize on the growing takeout and delivery market with minimal investment or disruption to operations.”

“We are excited to bring on an iconic brand like Saladworks to the WingHouse system,” says Michael Aminpour, President at Elite Food Management, franchisees of WingHouse. “We believe Saladworks is one of the premier salad companies in the nation and are excited to join the family. We look forward to growing the brand and bringing their popular create-your-own salads to the Florida DMA.”

The WingHouse Bar & Grill restaurants offering Saladworks menu items for delivery are located in West Bradenton, North Tampa, Brandon, Clearwater, Daytona Beach, Ellenton, Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Largo, New Port Richey, Ocala, North Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Sanford, Tampa and Wesley Chapel. Operating entirely behind the scenes and without any disruption of their typical operations, WingHouse restaurants offering Saladworks delivery will be able to increase revenue streams and volume.