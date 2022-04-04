Salata Adds New Toppings and Salad Dressings for Spring Season

Salata, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with over 80 locations, has added two new toppings and new ways to dress your salad to its menu, just in time for spring. Now available, guests can top their customizable salads with mango, blueberries, lemon juice and a pomegranate vinegar. The new items are available for dine-in and takeout, as well as orders placed online or through Salata Salad Kitchen’s mobile app.

Blueberries have been a popular seasonal topping on Salata’s summer menu for many years, and now fans can enjoy the antioxidant-rich fruit any time of the year. With the addition of mango, a new topping to the salad line, guests can enjoy two options to add a refreshing and sweet burst of flavor to any salad or wrap creation.

To familiarize fans with some of the new toppings and vinegars, Salata has crafted a new set salad to accompany the spring ingredient rollout. The Mango Pomegranate Salad features Salata Mix, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cranberries, edamame, pea sprouts, beets, strawberries, mango, apples, oil, and pomegranate vinegar. The special salad is available only through online ordering at Salata.com and the Salata mobile app.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to offer our guests even more variety to individualize their salad and wrap creations,” says Michelle Bythewood, Salata president. “As we head into spring, we were looking to add some light and fresh items to the salad line. Many of our health-conscious fans use olive oil as a lighter option to dress their salad, and the new pomegranate infused vinegar and lemon juice options will perfectly compliment this while adding a burst of flavor to any salad or wrap.”

Salata offers guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by downloading the Salata mobile app and signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.