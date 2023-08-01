Salata Announces New Opening in Houston

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Eldridge on Thursday, August 10th at 11:00 AM. The 2,664 square-foot location is located at 13410 Briar Forest Dr, Unit 200, Houston, TX 77077.

The Eldridge Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups, organic teas, and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, over 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

The new Salata will offer online ordering with pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering.

To celebrate the official opening of the Eldridge Salata, on Thursday, August 10th, guests can enjoy a build-your-own succulent bar, available while supplies last to paying guests. Additionally, Salata’s house-made dressings will be available for guests to sample with curated fruit and vegetable pairings along with their signature organic teas and lemonades.

Eldridge guests who download the Salata Tastemaker’s App will receive a free small veggie salad all day long on Thursday, August 10th. Guests must download the Salata app and sign up for the Tastemakers Rewards program to redeem the free meal.

Be sure to get there early as the first guest in line will receive a special Salata gift basket filled with a custom Salata backpack, lunch bento box, reusable straw keychain, water bottle, and $25 Salata gift card. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a free Salata t-shirt designed by Texas artist Alli K.

To take the celebration to the next level and welcome the community, Salata has also partnered with the Montrose Center and the Houston SPCA to donate a portion of sales to each organization from grand opening day. On August 10, 10% of all sales will be donated to each organization.

The Elridge Salata is the 93rd location open nationwide. It will be operated by Meta AG, LLC and is the first location for the franchise group owned by Aren Assatouri and Greta Simonian Assatouri.