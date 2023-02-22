Salata Announces Trio of New Toppings

Salata, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with over 90 locations, is launching Pickles, Pickled Okra, and Spicy Giardiniera, or “the Pickled Trio”, as its newest topping additions to its menu. The new toppings will be available starting Wednesday, March 1st, and will also be featured in three new set salad suggestions on how to best enjoy these new additions.

The pickled vegetables are brined in vinegar and spices that are curated to enhance salads and wraps with a strong tangy taste, crunch, and complex flavor profile.

“We are always looking for creative ways for our guests to incorporate more vegetables into their diets and adding pickled vegetables felt like the perfect way to introduce a more complex flavor profile to our salads and wraps,” said Josh Graber, Culinary Development Director at Salata Salad Kitchen. “Pickled items are a top food trend for 2023, and we feel confident our guests will fall in love with the Pickled Trio based on their reaction to our pickled okra that was offered as a limited time topping a few years ago and became one of our most popular LTO toppings.”

The Pickled Trio will be available for dine-in and takeout, as well as orders placed online or through Salata Salad Kitchen’s mobile app. The new toppings are subject to market availability.

To familiarize fans with the new toppings, Salata has crafted new set salads to accompany its newest topping additions. All new items are available only through online ordering at Salata.com and the Salata mobile app. The Pickled Trio set salads include:

Dill Pickle Salad

Arcadian Mix, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Pickles, Red Onion, Blueberries, Avocado, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette

Jalapeno Okra Salad

Romaine, Arcadian Mix, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Corn, Cilantro, Pickled Okra, Jalapenos, Avocado, Jalapeno Avocado Dressing

Spicy and Sweet Salad

Romaine, Arcadian Mix, Pineapple, Bean Sprouts, Spicy Giardiniera, Jicama, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Ginger Lime Vinaigrette

In conjunction with the Pickled Trio launch, Salata has partnered with Recipe for Success Foundation’s VegOut! 30 Ways in 30 Days Challenge, a call to action to eat 30 different vegetables in 30 days in March for National Nutrition Month.

The challenge is designed to make healthy eating fun with an easy-to-use game and mobile app. Users can also find recipes, Veggie of the Day Ideas, VegOut! here maps, and leader points showing the progress of other players around the world, as well as your friends and team, on the VegOut! blog. Register for the challenge online at www.vegoutwithrfs.org. The Pickled Trio is an easy way to check three vegetables off your list in a unique and fun way.

Salata offers guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins are prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by downloading the Salata mobile app and signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.