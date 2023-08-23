Salata Brings Back Pumpkin Puff Cookie

Salata, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with over 90 locations, brings back the Pumpkin Puff Cookie at all participating locations for the fall. Launching on Tuesday, September 19th the cookie returns for the second year to Salata and will remain in restaurants through the end of the year.

This fall Salata says it’s pumpkin for all, but their Pumpkin Puff Cookie is anything but basic. The pumpkin-flavored cookie features a light and fluffy texture with large pieces of macadamia nuts, white chocolate chunks and a hint of cinnamon in every bite. The cookies are baked fresh in-restaurant daily.

The Pumpkin Puff Cookies are available for a limited time and can be purchased individually, or as a tray from Salata’s catering menu starting on September 19th.

Salata offers guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins are prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by downloading the Salata mobile app and signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.