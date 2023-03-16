Salata to Celebrate Grand Opening in Euless, Texas

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Euless on Thursday, March 23 at 11:00 AM. The 2,800-square-foot location is located at 2401 State Highway 121, Suite 100, Euless, TX 76039.

The Euless Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups, organic teas, and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, over 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

The new Salata will offer online ordering with pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering.

To celebrate the official opening of the Euless Salata, on Thursday, March 23, guests can enjoy a build-your-own succulent bar, available while supplies last to paying guests. Additionally, Salata’s house-made dressings will be available for guests to sample with curated fruit and vegetable pairings along with their signature organic teas and lemonades.

Euless guests who download the Salata Tastemaker’s App will receive a free small veggie salad all day long on Thursday, March 23. Guests must download the Salata app and sign up for the Tastemakers Rewards program to redeem the free meal.

Be sure to get there early as the first guest in line will receive a special Salata gift basket filled with a custom Salata backpack, lunch bento box, reusable straw keychain, water bottle, and $25 Salata gift card. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a free Salata t-shirt.

To take the celebration to the next level and welcome the community, Salata has also partnered with the Colleyville Heritage High School Band to showcase their drumline. On the grand opening day, 15% of all sales will be donated to their band program. The band will perform from 11 – 11:15 am on Thursday, March 23rd.

The Euless Salata is the 93rd location open nationwide. It will be operated by Pegasus Restaurant Group and is the eighth location for the franchise group owned by Mark Robbins.