Salata to Celebrate Opening of Store in West Plano, Texas

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in West Plano on Friday, February 24, 2023. The 3,300 square-foot location will open at 1801 Preston Rd. Suite D, Plano, TX 75093.

The new Salata will offer online ordering and mobile app orders with both pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering. The location will be franchisee Ryan Nickel’s fourth Salata he owns and operates in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The West Plano Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

“We’ve been serving the North Texas community through our Grand Prairie, Mansfield, and Mesquite locations, and are thrilled to have the opportunity to be opening our new Salata in West Plano,” says Ryan Nickel, franchise owner of DALSAL LLC. “I live close to Plano and know firsthand how supportive and welcoming the community is, and I am excited to make Salata even more convenient and accessible to the area.”

To celebrate its grand opening, the first guest in line on February 24th will receive a custom Salata swag kit featuring items such as a backpack, lunchbox, reusable straw keychain, water bottle and $25 gift card. Additionally, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free tee-shirt designed by local artist Alli K, displaying a custom Texas-themed Salata design on the front.

At the Flights and Bites station Salata will offer complimentary salad samples and a variety of organic teas and lemonades so guests can try some of the extensive offerings available at the salad kitchen.

To celebrate with a purpose, Salata’s West Plano location will donate 15% of all opening day sales to Minnie’s Food Pantry, a nonprofit organization who believes that overall wellness begins with healthy food and financial education. Their ultimate goal is to offer programs that help families gain long-term food security and break the generational curse of people, especially children, in low-income areas not having access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, Second Chance SPCA, Dog Training Elite North Texas, MADabolic Plano and Stretch Lab Plano will join Salata for the celebration on opening day. MADabolic Plano will host their own booth at the event with cornhole boards and fitness equipment for guests to try. They will also be giving away free classes and raffling off a one-month unlimited membership.

Other interactive festivities include a build-your-own succulent bar, available while supplies last to paying guests, and caricatures by Suzanne Morell Berry, the local artist and caricaturist behind SUZWORKS.

The West Plano Salata is the 92nd location open nationwide, and the first new Salata to open in 2023 for the growing brand. It is be operated by Ryan Nickel, franchise owner of DALSAL LLC. This is the fourth location for the franchise group, with existing locations in Grand Prairie, South Mansfield and Mesquite.

WHEN:

Hours: Mon-Saturday 11AM-9PM, Sun 11AM-8PM

WHERE:

Salata

1801 Preston Rd

Suite D

Plano, TX 75093