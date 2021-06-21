Salata to Hold Grand Opening Celebration for Woodlands, Texas Location

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in The Woodlands, Texas on June 24, 2021. The 2,620 square-foot location will open across from The Woodlands Mall at 1555 Lake Woodlands Dr., Ste. 430, The Woodlands, TX 77380. The new Salata will open with pickup, delivery, dine-in and catering services. The location will be the third Salata Supreme Greens Franchise Group has opened since the start of 2021.

The Woodlands Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

“We are excited to once again make Salata accessible to our fans who live in The Woodlands and opening near The Woodlands Mall serves as the perfect central location,” says Iris Campos, chief marketing officer and partner of Supreme Greens Franchise Group. “Our new location will offer a convenient choice for fresh, healthy meal options, and satisfying portions to The Woodlands community."

To celebrate its grand opening, the first guest in line will win a gift basket filled with a Salata gift card and exclusive swag. Salata has also partnered with local florist Piney Rose for an interactive build your own succulent bar, available while supplies last to paying guests. Additionally, gourmet popsicle company KICPOPS will be serving refreshing popsicles made from Salata’s signature lemonades.

Throughout the grand opening day, on Thursday, June 24th, twenty percent of sales from the day will go towards benefiting YES to YOUTH - Montgomery County Youth Services. The organization strengthens the emotional and mental health development of youth and families by providing crisis intervention, counseling, and suicide prevention services. They provide a safe and nurturing home where abused, battered, sex-trafficked, homeless, and at-risk youth begin healing from the past and become empowered for the future.

To keep the celebration going into the weekend, on Saturday, June 26th the first 50 guests to visit the new Salata that morning will receive a “Be Our Guest” coupon which allows them to come back for a complimentary meal on Salata (up to $12 value).

The Woodlands Salata is the 82nd location open nationwide. It will be operated by Supreme Greens Franchise Group. This is the 15th location for the franchise group owned by Joe Piro and his partners. The Salata location will bring 25 new jobs to the Houston area.