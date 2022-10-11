Salata to Hold Grand Opening in Forth Worth, Texas

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Alliance Town Center on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 9611 North Freeway I-35, Ste. 9609 Fort Worth, TX 76177.

The new Salata will offer online ordering with pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering. The location will be the sixth Salata Pegasus Restaurant Group owns and operates in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, including Addison, Arlington, South Arlington, Southlake and Las Colinas, which was recently refreshed with Salata’s updated branding.

The Alliance Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups, organic teas, and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, over 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

"It's been exciting to grow Salata within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and watch it become a staple within the community for a go-to healthy meal option," says Mark Robbins. "We chose Alliance Town Center as our next location because of the huge amount of growth it’s been experiencing over the years, and the continued momentum it's expected to have. We’re excited for the opportunity to welcome the North Fort Worth community to our new restaurant and can’t wait for the chance to serve our guests!”

To celebrate the opening of the Alliance Salata, on Thursday, October 13, guests will also enjoy a build-your-own succulent bar, available while supplies last to paying guests. All guests who are signed up on Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards Program will receive a free meal* when they dine at the Alliance Salata on the grand opening day.

Additionally, Salata’s house made dressings will be available for guests to sample with chef curated pairings, along with their signature organic teas and lemonades.

On the grand opening day, a portion of proceeds will benefit Operation Smile, an organization with the goal to deliver essential, safe surgery to children living with untreated cleft conditions resulting in difficulties eating, breathing, and talking.

The Alliance Salata is the 89th location open nationwide. It will be operated by Pegasus Restaurant Group. This is the sixth location for the franchise group owned by Mark Robbins. The restaurant group has plans to open Salata’s in Lake Highlands and Euless later this year.