Salata, the built-to-order salad kitchen that allows guests to customize and create meals, is turning meals into meaningful impact with its June Giveback campaign. In partnership with GiftAMeal, guests can help fight hunger in their communities throughout the month.

At participating locations, guests can scan a QR code and snap a photo of their meal to donate to a local food bank. Sharing the photo on Facebook or Instagram triggers an additional donation.

“At Salata, we believe small choices lead to big change. This June, our franchisees that are deeply rooted in their communities are coming together to fight summer hunger for children. Inspired by their daily goodwill, this campaign makes it easy for guests to support local causes that truly matter. Together, we’re making a meaningful impact, one fresh choice at a time.”

GiftAMeal transforms each photo into approximately 1.2 pounds of groceries distributed through local food banks. The platform has funded over 2 million meals to date.

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades. Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable and healthy options for any lifestyle. The brand has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements and is rapidly growing across the nation with over 100 restaurants.