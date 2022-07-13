Salata Launches Certified Angus Beef Steak as New Protein Option

Salata, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with over 80 locations, is launching Certified Angus Beef steak as its newest protein option, the first new protein the growing salad concept has introduced in eight years. The new protein will be available for a limited time starting Monday, July 26th, and be featured on two new menu items.

The new Certified Angus Beef protein is marinated with Salata’s Fresh Herb Vinaigrette both before and after grilling to produce the versatile flavor profile and tenderness to pair with any salad or wrap. Steak will be available for dine-in and takeout, as well as orders placed online or through Salata Salad Kitchen’s mobile app.

“The core of Salata’s concept is to allow our guests to salad how they feel, and by adding steak to our lineup we open up an entire new world of flavor combinations to our guests,” says Michelle Bythewood, Salata president.

“The addition of a quality, high protein option like steak will add value to our guests’ meals while also providing a heartier choice for those looking for a more substantial lunch or dinner,” she continues. “Steak is the perfect expansion of the proteins we currently offer, while also providing a completely new way to approach salad and wrap creation for our guests.”

To familiarize fans with the new protein, Salata has crafted a new set salad and wrap to accompany the limited time offering. Both new items are available only through online ordering at Salata.com and the Salata mobile app.

Raise the Steak Wrap

Certified Angus Beef Steak, Salata Mix, Tomato, Corn, Black Beans, Mixed Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Ranch

Raise the Steak Salad

Certified Angus Beef Steak, Salata Mix, Tomato, Jicama, Red Onion, Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Feta, Jalapenos, Pumpkin Seeds, Jalapeno Avocado Dressing

Salata offers guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins are prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by downloading the Salata mobile app and signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.