Salata, the built-to-order salad kitchen that allows guests to create and customize their meals, is turning up the flavor this spring with a bold new addition to its lineup of house-made dressings. Launching May 13 at all Salata restaurants, the White Miso Vinaigrette offers a sweet, savory, and slightly spicy blend packed with nutrients. The new dressing also headlines Salata’s first-ever Superfood Set Salad, bringing even more innovation and flavor to the menu.

This new dressing isn’t just a game-changer on its own, it’s the star of the new White Miso Superfood Salad and Wrap, a craveable combination of powerhouse ingredients including Salata mix, mixed cabbage, radish, bean sprouts, carrots, cilantro, pickles, edamame, mandarin oranges, herb-marinated shrimp, avocado, and sesame sticks. For wrap lovers, the Superfood Set can be bundled in a wholesome whole wheat tortilla.

“At Salata, we’re always focused on introducing new offerings that allow our guests to personalize their meals even more,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata. “With the addition of grilled tofu and our Signature Grilled Tofu Wrap, we’re expanding our vegan-friendly options in a way that doesn’t compromise on flavor. Paired with the new White Miso Vinaigrette, these additions give our guests even more delicious ways to make their salad or wrap uniquely their own.”

The new White Miso Vinaigrette not only adds vibrant flavor but also offers a range of nutritional benefits, including support for gut health, immunity, heart health, digestion, and essential nutrients. The new dressing is also vegan, containing soy and sesame seeds, and will be available at all Salata restaurants starting May 13.

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades. Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable and healthy options for any lifestyle. The brand has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements and is rapidly growing across the nation with over 100 restaurants.