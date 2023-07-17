Salata Launches Spicy Shrimp and Brings Back Watermelon

Salata, a leading built-to-order salad kitchen with 92 locations, has announced its newest protein option, Spicy Shrimp, and the return of a seasonal topping favorite for the summer, Watermelon. The new toppings are available starting Tuesday, July 18 through the summer.

Spicy Shrimp is the newest protein addition for Salata since the growing salad concept launched Certified Angus Beef steak last summer (2022). The new Spicy Shrimp is prepared using shrimp tossed in Salata’s housemade Chipotle Sauce.

Both the Spicy Shrimp and watermelon additions expand upon Salata’s already extensive variety of more than 50 toppings to allow guests to create meals tailored to their lifestyle and define what healthy means to them.

To familiarize fans with these new toppings, Salata has crafted two set salad options to accompany the Spicy Shrimp and Watermelon toppings throughout the summer. The new set of salads include:

​​Spicy Shrimp Salad

Spicy Chipotle Shrimp, Salata Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Edamame, Cilantro, Feta Cheese, Pineapple, Lemon Vinaigrette

Baja Watermelon Salad

Watermelon, Salata Mix, Beets, Cucumber, Jicama, Edamame, Cilantro, Feta Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette, Recommended Protein: Spicy Chipotle Shrimp

"Shrimp is one of our most popular protein options and we are excited to offer a new way for our guests to enjoy it on their salads and wraps,” says Michele Maerz, President at Salata Salad Kitchen. “The addition of these two new toppings allows our guests even more variety to further individualize their meals at Salata.”

Salata offers guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.