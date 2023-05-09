Salata to Open in Denton, Texas

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in South Denton on Thursday, May 11 at 11:00 AM. The 3,180-square-foot restaurant is located at Denton 1931 S. LOOP 288 #C130, Denton, TX 76205.

The South Denton Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups, organic teas, and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, over 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

The new Salata will offer online ordering with pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering.

To celebrate the official opening of the South Denton Salata, on Thursday, May 11, guests can enjoy a build-your-own succulent bar, available while supplies last to paying guests. Additionally, Salata’s house-made dressings will be available for guests to sample with curated fruit and vegetable pairings along with their signature organic teas and lemonades.

South Denton guests who download the Salata Tastemaker’s App will receive a free small veggie salad all day long on Thursday, May 11. Guests must download the Salata app and sign up for the Tastemakers Rewards program to redeem the free meal.

Be sure to get there early as the first guest in line will receive a special Salata gift basket filled with a custom Salata backpack, lunch bento box, reusable straw keychain, water bottle, and $25 Salata gift card. Additionally, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free special edition tee-shirt, customized for Denton and featuring art from local artist Allie K.

To celebrate with a purpose, Salata will donate 15% of all grand opening day sales to the Refuge for Women of North Texas, a non-profit, faith based organization providing specialized long-term housing and emergency housing for women who have escaped human trafficking or sexual exploitation.

The South Denton Salata is the 92nd location open nationwide. It will be operated by Todd & Joanna Jones, franchise owner of Tojo Tejas LLC. This is the first location for the franchise group, with plans for continued expansion in Denton.