Salata to Open in Mesquite, Texas

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Mesquite on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The 2,852 square-foot location will open at 1705 Town East Blvd., Mesquite, TX 75150, Suite 300. The new Salata will offer online ordering and mobile app orders with both pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering. The location will be franchisee Ryan Nickel’s third Salata he owns and operates in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The Mesquite Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

“We’ve been serving the North Texas community through our Grand Prairie and Mansfield locations, and are excited to expand our reach with our new Salata in Mesquite,” says Ryan Nickel, franchise owner of DALSAL LLC. “Our new location will offer a healthy choice for fresh, customizable meal options, and satisfying portions to the Mesquite community."

To celebrate its grand opening, the first guest in line on March 31 will receive a custom Salata swag kit featuring items such as a backpack, lunchbox, reusable straw keychain, water bottle and $25 gift card. Additionally, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free tee-shirt designed by local artist Alli K, displaying a custom Texas-themed Salata design on the front.

On grand opening day, Salata will offer complimentary samples of chef curated topping and dressing pairings, and organic teas and lemonades so guests can get to know the extensive offerings available at the salad kitchen.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a build-your-own succulent bar, available while supplies last to paying guests. Fans who sign up for Salata Tastemaker Rewards on March 31 and choose the Mesquite location as their favorite will also receive a double point offer on their first order.

To celebrate with a purpose, Salata’s new Mesquite location will donate 15% of all opening day sales to Sharing Life, an outreach program whose mission is dedicated towards ending hunger and poverty by demonstrating compassion to those in need through food, clothing, financial resources and educational programs. The services Sharing Life provides range from stocking a food pantry for the surrounding community, to providing clothing, rental assistance, homeless assistance, summer food programs for children, disaster assistance, and more.

The Mesquite Salata is the 85th location open nationwide, and the first new Salata to open in 2022 for the growing brand. It will be operated by Ryan Nickel, franchise owner of DALSAL LLC. This is the third location for the franchise group, with existing locations in Grand Prairie and South Mansfield.