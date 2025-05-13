Salata, the built-to-order salad concept that allows guests to customize and create meals that fit their lifestyle, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Cibolo, Texas. Located within the Cibolo Crossing shopping center off Interstate 35 at 18384 IH-35N, Suite 101, the restaurant will officially open its doors on Thursday, May 15, at 10:00 a.m., after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Cibolo location will be owned and operated by local franchisee Kasey Vanacek.

This grand opening marks Vanacek’s eighth Salata location, expanding its footprint across Texas. To celebrate the grand opening, the Cibolo restaurant will donate a percentage of sales on May 15 to Saddle Light Center, a nonprofit organization committed to providing professional equestrian therapy for children, teenagers, and adults with neurological, orthopedic, learning, emotional, or other disabilities. Other offerings available during the grand opening include:

First guest in line gets a custom swag box

10% of sales will be donated to The Saddle Light Center nonprofit

Enjoy free delivery on your first catering order from Salata Cibolo using code “FREECATERINGDELIVERY”

Free popsicles on-site for the first 125 guests or while supplies last

Enter for a chance to win “Salata for a year” at Salata Cibolo on our socials. Check out @salatasalads on Instagram and Facebook for rules and regulations.

The first 50 guests at lunch and 50 guests at dinner will receive a complimentary Salata Cibolo-branded t-shirt

A free veggie salad on your next visit coupon when downloading the Salata Tastemaker app and favoring Cibolo’s location

A flights and bites tasting station, available while supplies last

A succulent bar, available while supplies last

“We saw a unique opportunity in Cibolo,” said Kasey Vanacek, franchisee and owner of G4U Restaurants. “As the area continues to grow, it’s clear that residents are looking for more convenient, nutritious dining choices. Salata is the perfect fit for this vibrant community, and we’re eager to provide a place where people can enjoy fresh, made-to-order salads and wraps that cater to their personal tastes.”

The Cibolo restaurant will offer Salata’s signature customizable menu, featuring a wide selection of fresh produce, lean proteins, and house-made proprietary dressings — all prepared daily in-house. Guests can choose from five salad bases, over 50 toppings, and 11 house-made proprietary dressings to create their ideal meal. In addition to salads and wraps, the menu includes soups, organic teas, and fresh lemonades. Salata also offers online ordering, delivery, catering, and rewards for loyal customers through the Tastemaker Rewards program.

“Kasey and the team are truly passionate about bringing healthy, customizable options to growing communities,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata. “Kasey has been with the brand for a long time, and her dedication to providing accessible and nutritious meals aligns perfectly with Salata’s mission. She’s deeply involved in the Cibolo community, and we’re thrilled to see their continued success and expansion as they introduce our brand to even more neighborhoods.”

The brand also introduced two exciting new plant-based menu items, the Grilled Tofu Salad and Grilled Tofu Wrap. Both are packed with vibrant flavors and crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients, giving guests even more delicious ways to customize their protein choices.

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades. Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable and healthy options for any lifestyle. The brand has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements and is rapidly growing across the nation on its road to over 100 restaurants.