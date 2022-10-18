Salata Plans Grand Opening in Magnolia, Texas

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Magnolia, TX on Thursday, October 20th. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 6209 FM 1488 Suite C, Magnolia, TX 77354.

The new Salata will offer online ordering with a dedicated pickup area for fans on the go, delivery, as well as dine-in and catering. The dining room features tables and booths for in-restaurant dining amid subtle decor that highlights the colorful fresh fruits and vegetables available on the salad line.

The Magnolia Salata will be the fourth location Kyle Shomburg of Magnolia Salad Company, LLC owns and operates in Houston and the 45th Salata in the Houston metroplex overall.

The new salad kitchen will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups, organic teas, and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, over 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

“Our new location is centrally located in the heart of new Magnolia making it accessible to patrons living and working in South Conroe, South Woodlands, and all of Magnolia,” says Schomburg. “We are looking forward to making healthy, fresh, and customizable meal options more accessible to the Magnolia community.”

To celebrate the opening of the Magnolia Salata, on Thursday, October 20th guests are invited to enjoy a build-your-own succulent bar, available while supplies last to paying patrons. The Magnolia High School Drumline will also be in attendance to entertain guests with a rhythmic performance from 11am-1pm on grand opening day.

Additionally, Salata’s house made dressings will be available for guests to sample with chef curated pairings, along with their signature organic teas and lemonades. All guests who are signed up on Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards Program will also receive a free meal* when they dine at the Magnolia Salata on the grand opening day.

The first guest in line will receive a custom Salata swag kit featuring Salata branded items such as a backpack, lunch bento box, reusable straw keychain, water bottle and a gift card. Additionally, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free custom t-shirt designed by Texas influencer, author, and artist, Alli K. The author of two published books and an entrepreneurial podcast, you can find Alli’s artwork on murals around Dallas-Fort Worth including at Salata Flower Mound and throughout the U.S., as well as merch sold in stores all around the country.

A portion of all proceeds from the grand opening day will benefit Inspiration Ranch, an organization with a mission to provide an oasis for children and adults with physical, mental, and emotional challenges, seeking excellence in Equine Assisted Services while inspiring similar ministries to grow the arena of hope.

“We look forward to celebrating with the community and can’t wait to get to know our new guests in Magnolia and hope to become a staple in their daily routines,” Schomburg adds.

The Magnolia Salata is the 89th location open nationwide, and the fourth location for the franchise group owned and operated by Kyle Schomburg. The franchise group has additional Salata locations in Conroe, Tomball, and Cypress.