Salata Prepares for Opening in Houston

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Spring Branch on August 25. The 3,351 square-foot location will open at 1014 Wirt Rd. Ste 230, Houston TX, 77055. The new Salata will offer online ordering with pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering. The location will be the 44th Salata in the Greater Houston area and the fifth Salata that Ashley and John Barneby of Barneby Andrews Enterprises owns and operates in Houston.

The Spring Branch Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups, organic teas, and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, over 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

"We’ve being serving the Houston community through our Greenway Plaza, River Oaks, The Heights, and West University locations and are excited to make Salata even more accessible with our new Spring Branch location," says John Barneby. “Our new location will offer a healthy choice for fresh, customizable meal options, and satisfying portions to the Spring Branch community.”

“We hope fans who live and work in Spring Branch will come out and celebrate with us on August 25th for our grand opening,” adds Ashely Barneby. “We’re excited to welcome the Spring Branch community to our new restaurant and can’t wait to get to know our new and loyal guests!”

To celebrate the opening of the Spring Branch Salata, on Thursday, August 25, guests will also enjoy a build-your-own succulent bar, available while supplies last to paying guests. Additionally, Salata’s house made dressings will be available for guests to sample with chef curated pairings, along with their signature organic teas and lemonades.

The first 100 guests in line will receive a free custom t-shirt designed by Texas influencer, author, and artist, Alli K. The author of two published books and an entrepreneurial podcast, you can find Alli’s artwork on murals around Dallas-Fort Worth and throughout the U.S., as well as merch sold in stores all around the country.

Additionally, on the grand opening day, a portion of proceeds will benefit Houston Children’s Charity, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children who have been otherwise left behind. Their goal is to leave no legitimate request for assistance unanswered.

The Spring Branch Salata is the 87th location open nationwide, and the fifth location for the franchise group owned and operated by Ashley and John Barneby. The restaurant group has additional Salata locations in Greenway Plaza, River Oaks, The Heights, and West University.