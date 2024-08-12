Salata announced the promotions of two of its Home Office team members, Tiffany Perez to VP of Franchise Development and Sammy Seymour to VP of Operations.

Reflecting on the brand’s commitment to professional development and growth within the organization, these individuals will continue to be key leaders of the Home Office team in pushing the Salata brand forward.

Perez holds 17 years of restaurant industry experience. She’s been with Salata for 7 years, holding various roles focusing on training, new restaurant openings and most recently working closely with new and existing franchisees to further develop the brand. Leading the charge in franchise development, she has spearheaded numerous impactful initiatives, including the revitalization of the brand’s operations manual, franchisee onboarding improvements and strategic restaurant renewals and refreshes. In her new role, Perez is poised to propel Salata’s expansion and further enhance the brand’s franchise development and training support.

Seymour, who has more than 20 years in the fast-casual industry under his belt, offers critical insight to Salata. His implementation of new systems has improved operational efficiency and enhanced the overall dining experience at Salata’s restaurants. Throughout his tenure, he and his team have successfully implemented crucial operational enhancements including introducing a daily operations app, redesigning measurement tools, enhancing guest retention strategies, launching a comprehensive mystery shopping program and strategically consolidating vendor relationships. In his new role, Seymour will lead a high-performing team committed to advancing the brand’s market presence and optimizing operational efficiencies with a goal to take the brand to new heights.

“These two individuals have all been extremely instrumental in our brand’s growth and success over the years,” says Michele Maerz, President of Salata Salad Kitchen. “Their promotions to VP roles are well-deserved on every level. As we look ahead to celebrating an incredible milestone for our brand, reaching 100 restaurants open across the country, these new positions will aid in our continued expansion.”

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades, empowering guests to create their ideal meal in an accessible way. With more than 50 fresh toppings available on the menu including fresh fruits, vegetables, and proteins prepared in-house daily and house-made salad dressings, Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable options for any lifestyle.