Salata to Refresh Three San Antonio Locations

Salata, a leading built-to-order salad kitchen with over 85 locations, announced a brand refresh and restaurant renovations for three of its San Antonio, Texas, locations by the end of the year. Salata’s Sonterra location at 700 E. Sonterra Blvd Ste. 1107, San Antonio, TX 78258 will be the first to refresh, with construction starting on Wednesday, October 12.

To ensure loyal guests will not miss a beat with their meal routines, Salata’s new mobile kitchen will head to San Antonio to serve guests while Salata Sonterra undergoes renovations. Construction will take about two weeks during which time the mobile kitchen will be operating Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at the southwest corner of The Plaza shopping center. Guests can either enter the mobile kitchen and customize their salad or wrap with more than 50 fresh toppings like a traditional Salata restaurant, or place orders online for a quick and seamless pick up. Additionally, the first 10 guests who make a purchase at the Salata mobile kitchen each day from October 17 – 21 will receive a free Salata branded tumbler.

“We are excited to be able to offer our guests a new way to experience Salata and enjoy healthy, customizable meal options while their go-to location is renovated,” says Kasey Vanacek, Salata San Antonio franchisee. “The mobile kitchen also allows us to keep our employees working while the restaurant is physically closed for construction.”

Salata’s Park North and Quarry Village locations will both be refreshed by the end of the year as well.

All three Salata locations will be updated with a completely new look and feel, which will offer the clean and fresh ambiance customers have come to associate with the salad kitchen’s menu and ingredients. Another feature guests can expect to soon enjoy at the Sonterra location will be a convenient online ordering pickup station.

“With online orders increasing we wanted to invest in updating these locations to meet the needs of the modern customer,” Vanacek continues. “We are thrilled about the growth and evolution of the Salata brand, as well as our ability to bring a refreshed in-restaurant experience to the San Antonio community.”

She adds, “We look forward to seeing our loyal guests enjoy the new space and hope to continue to see new faces as we introduce our updated restaurants.”

Salata offers guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins are prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by downloading the Salata mobile app and signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.