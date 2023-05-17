Salata Releases New Kids Meal

Salata, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with over 90 locations, introduces its new-and-improved Kids Meal, available at all participating locations in-restaurant, online and in the Salata mobile app.

Launching on Saturday, May 20th, the new kids meals allow children to eat a well-balanced meal in an easy and delicious way and will be a permanent addition to the menu.

The meals are filled with healthy, customizable, and delicious options promised to please even the pickiest of eaters. The Kids Meal is available for children 10 years of age and under and features an option of a protein or veggie box, which comes with four toppings, a choice of bread, and a 12oz drink.

“We approached the kid’s menu with the idea to make it more kid-friendly with more choices, as well as to elevate the look and feel,” says Michele Maerz, vice president of operations at Salata. “The new insert is sturdier, which makes it easier for kids to carry and since the insert goes into our adult-sized bottle box container, kids can feel like they are getting something similar to adults that is just for them.”

She adds, “We wanted kids to feel like they had the control in what they choose to eat and get a sense of independence to create their own meals.”

In celebration of the launch of the Kid’s Menu, Salata will host a Kid’s Eat Free Weekend on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11. Guests will be able to receive up to two free kid’s meals per purchase of an adult entree.

Additionally, in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, Salata will host a giveaway where guests are invited to nominate their favorite teachers for the chance to win a grand prize. Salata will select 10 winners and clear out their Amazon Wishlist (up to $500) for their classroom, and 1 luckily winner will have the Salata Mobile Kitchen stop by their school at the start of the fall semester to feed their class. Entries will be accepted starting May 22 through May 26, and winners will be announced on June 1. To nominate a teacher please visit Salata’s Instagram on May 22 to find the link to the application.

Salata offers guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins are prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by downloading the Salata mobile app and signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.