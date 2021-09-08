Salata Salad Kitchen Expanding in South Arlington

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in South Arlington on September 16. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 4100 South Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76015. The new Salata will offer online ordering with both pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering. The location will be the fifth Salata Pegasus Restaurant Group owns and operates in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The South Arlington Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

“We’ve had great success at our first Arlington location over the past four years and are excited to make Salata even more accessible to our South Arlington-area fans,” says Mark Robbins, franchise owner of Pegasus Restaurant Group. “Our new location will offer a healthy choice for fresh, customizable meal options, and satisfying portions to the South Arlington community."

To celebrate its grand opening, the first 50 guests in line on September 16 will receive a free small salad with the guests’ choice of one protein and a drink.

On grand opening day, guests will also enjoy a build-your-own succulent bar, available while supplies last to paying guests. An acoustic live music set by Ted Levin will keep guests entertained on the patio from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. Additionally, Salata’s house made dressings will be available for guests to sample with chef curated pairings, along with their signature organic teas and lemonades.

Fans who sign up for Salata Tastemaker Rewards before September 16 and choose the South Arlington location as their favorite will also receive a double points offer on their first order from September 16-22.

The South Arlington Salata is the 83rd location open nationwide. It will be operated by Pegasus Restaurant Group. This is the fifth location for the franchise group owned by Mark Robbins.