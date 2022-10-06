Salata Salad Kitchen to Hold Grand Opening Celebration in Charlotte

Salata Salad Kitchen, a leading built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its second location in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 13, 2022, with two days of celebrations, including a bootcamp with Charlotte wellness influencer Emily Breeze and retired NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, followed by a day of giveaways and charitable givebacks and more.

The 2,400-square-foot location will open at 9825 Sandy Rock Pl., Suite 5B, Charlotte, NC, 28277, in Rea Farms and will offer online ordering through its app with both pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering.

The Rea Farms location is the second Salata location for Free Fenix, LLC. Their first Salata, located in Uptown Charlotte, has become a go-to option in the community for a fresh meal since its opening in the fall of 2021. Free Fenix, LLC has plans for continued expansion, including a LoSo Salata location, which is set to open in early 2023.

The Rea Farms Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups, and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

“The Charlotte community has been incredibly supportive of us at our Uptown location by wholeheartedly embracing and incorporating Salata into their lunch- and dinner-time routines,” says Brad Thomas, General Manager of Salata’s Rea Farms location. “We’ve seen tremendous growth in the Rea Farms area and felt that Salata would be a welcome addition to the vibrant and growing community.”

Thomas continues, “We’re excited to open our second location to make our customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups, and organic teas and lemonades even more accessible to our Charlotte fans.”

Salata will kick off its grand opening celebrations on Wednesday, October 12 at 6 pm with a 60-minute Sweat with Salata bootcamp led by Emily Breeze, a fitness and lifestyle influencer, and Randy Moss, one of the most acclaimed NFL wide receivers in the history of the sport. Guests are invited to stay after class to be the first to enjoy a meal with free protein* at the new Salata.

After the kickoff, the Sweat with Salata bootcamp will take place every Wednesday through November 16th at Rea Park, located in front of the restaurant, and will feature free fitness classes from fitness leaders in the community. Sweat with Salata will pick back up in spring 2023 when weather permits.

On Thursday, October 13, Salata will host its official grand opening celebration inclusive of giveaways, free samples, and an interactive build-your-own succulent bar (available while supplies last for paying guests). All guests who are signed up on Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards Program will also receive a free meal** when they dine at the Rea Farms Salata on the grand opening day.

The first guest in line will receive a custom Salata swag kit featuring Salata branded items and a gift card. Additionally, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free commemorative Charlotte Rea Farms Salata t-shirt created by influencer, author, and artist, Alli K. Salata’s house-made dressings will also be available for guests to sample with chef-curated pairings, along with signature organic teas and lemonades.

Guests will dine for a cause on grand opening day as 15% of all sales on October 13 will go towards benefitting The Sandbox. Through their CARE Program, The Sandbox works with families of children with cancer and life-altering illnesses and empower them throughout their healthcare journey. The organization provides evaluations, education, resources, connections and opportunities in order to meet the unique needs of each family.

The Rea Farms Salata is the 88th location to open nationwide. It will be operated by Free Fenix, LLC - partnered with Watson Six, LLC and E2M.

* Must attend Sweat with Salata event to redeem. Free protein offer valid with the purchase of a full price salad or wrap. Limited to one offer per person.

** Must mention the free salad offer to redeem. Offer is limited to a small salad or wrap and does not include protein. Limited to one offer per person. Downloading the app and signing up for Tastemaker Rewards required.

WHEN:

Seven days a week from 11am-8:30pm

WHERE:

Salata Salad Kitchen

9825 Sandy Rock Pl. Suite 5B

Charlotte, NC 28277