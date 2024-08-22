Salata Salad Kitchen is continuing to grow beyond its Texas roots expanding into an entirely new territory. The brand, beloved for its fully customizable salads and wraps and house-made proprietary dressings, inked a multi-unit agreement with husband-and-wife duo, David and Kara Guerra, marking its official entry into Arkansas.

Originally from Texas, David and his family were long-time fans of Salata. Upon moving to Arkansas, David sold his construction company and was in search of a new entrepreneurial opportunity. With a passion for health and wellness and a strong belief in the Salata brand, David noticed a lack of accessible, healthy food options in their community, which sparked his interest in bringing two Salata restaurants to Arkansas.

“Believing in the brand you choose to buy into is essential, and my wife and I are incredibly eager to introduce Salata to our community,” shared David. “When deciding on my next professional move, there was no question when Salata came to mind. The brand’s commitment to providing fresh, customizable meals aligns perfectly with our values, and I am confident that our community will embrace this innovative dining experience as much as we do.”

Filling a gap in the market for go-to healthy food options in Arkansas, David looks forward to offering a health-centric alternative to traditional fast food in cities like Rogers, Bentonville, Fayetteville and Springdale. Adding to the vibrant food scene established in Arkansas, he is eager to introduce a fresh concept that has continued to gain rapid success across the nation.

“Every time we expand into a new state, the excitement surrounding Salata’s name only grows,” said Michele Maerz, President at Salata. “We are thrilled to bring our customizable healthy options to communities across Arkansas, and we have all the confidence that David is the perfect franchisee to introduce our name to a new state. As existing fans of our brand, it’s clear they share our vision to nourish more communities across the country, and we’re eager to bring the Salata experience to Arkansas very soon.”

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades, empowering guests to create their ideal meal in an accessible way. With more than 50 fresh toppings available on the menu including fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins prepared in-house daily and house-made proprietary dressings, Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable options for any lifestyle.