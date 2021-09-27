Salata Salad Kitchen to Open First Charlotte Location

Salata Salad Kitchen, a leading built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its first location in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 30, 2021, with two days of festivities. The 2,490-square-foot location will open at 601 S. Tryon Street, Suite 131, Charlotte, NC, 28202, in the Ally Charlotte Center and will offer online ordering through its app with both pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering. The Uptown location is the first Salata location for Free Fenix, LLC, with plans for continued expansion, including a Rea Farms location which is set to open in early 2022.

The Uptown Charlotte Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups, and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

“We are excited to bring a healthy and customizable concept to the Charlotte market and believe the residents living and working in Uptown will gravitate towards the fresh quality and endless options of the product,” says Ann Sheahan, President of Free Fenix, LLC. “Free Fenix’s mission is to enhance lives and we feel Salata is the perfect complement to our thriving portfolio of innovative and differentiated concepts.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Salata has two days of giveaways and fitness activations on Thursday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 2.

On the official grand opening day, Thursday, Sept. 30, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free commemorative Uptown Charlotte Salata T-shirt. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy a build-your-own succulent bar, available while supplies last for paying guests. Salata’s house-made dressings will also be available for guests to sample with chef-curated pairings, along with signature organic teas and lemonades. Guests will dine for a cause on grand opening day as 10% of all sales on Sept. 30 will go towards benefitting healthy living initiatives at the Childress Klein YMCA in Uptown.

To keep the celebration going, on Saturday, Oct. 2, Salata will host a complimentary fitness class led by Charlotte wellness influencer Emily Breeze. Beginning at 10 a.m., Emily will lead a 45-minute Body Weight Bootcamp in front of the new location on the ground floor of the Ally building. After the class, attendees are invited to Salata to enjoy a delicious, healthy lunch with a complimentary protein to kick start their Saturday!

The Uptown Charlotte Salata is the 84th location to open nationwide. It will be operated by Free Fenix, LLC.