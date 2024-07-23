Salata Salad Kitchen, the built-to-order salad kitchen that allows guests to customize and create meals that fit their lifestyle, officially announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant on July 26 at 10:30 a.m.

The new restaurant is located within the Aliana community, an up and coming area in the Greater Houston region, at 10815 W Grand Parkway, Suite 150, and will be operated by Salata’s largest franchisee, SIGE.

To celebrate the grand opening on July 26, the new Aliana restaurant will host a dine for a cause initiative where 10% of sales will be donated to Lunches of Love, a non-profit organization committed to helping end childhood hunger in Fort Bend County. Other special offerings available during the grand opening include:

The first guest in line will receive a Salata swag box featuring a tote bag, lunch bento box, reusable water bottle and a one-of-a-kind-veggie stress ball. In addition, they will receive Salata for a year 52 free salad/wrap promo cards inside the Salata swag box.

The first 50 guests will receive a free Salata-branded t-shirt.

A free small veggie salad when downloading the Salata Tastemaker app and favoriting Aliana’s location

Lunch bag decorating table with Lunches for Love

“I’ve been fortunate to have such successful restaurant openings in the past and am excited to bring the same enthusiastic energy to this one,” said Joe Piro, the owner of SIGE. “The loyal and rapidly growing customer base we’ve built over the years is a testament to Salata’s continued success. Having accessible and fresh healthy food options that also taste good is important within communities and Salata is an answer to that. I look forward to bringing the brand to Aliana and connecting with guests at this new restaurant.”

Salata restaurants feature fully customizable, built-to-order salads, wraps, soups, organic teas and lemonades, along with fresh fruit, vegetables and lean proteins, which are all prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, over 50 toppings and 11 house-made proprietary dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Salata can be enjoyed through online ordering with pick-up and delivery, as well as dine-in and catering. Guests can earn points and rewards with every purchase by joining Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

“We are thrilled to see SIGE continue to strengthen their portfolio with our brand,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata. “We believe it’s important to work with franchisees that align with our mission and goals, and the SIGE group does just that. We are confident the Salata concept will be a welcomed addition to the Aliana community by providing delicious, healthy meal choices.”

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades. Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable and healthy options for any lifestyle. The brand has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements and is rapidly growing across the nation on its road to 100 restaurants.