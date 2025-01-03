Salata Salad Kitchen, the built-to-order salad kitchen that allows guests to customize and create meals that fit their lifestyle, officially announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Covenant Park. Situated at 7503 82nd St., Suite 100, in Lubbock, the new restaurant is owned and operated by The Warren Group and marks the first of multiple Salata restaurants planned for Lubbock.

Salata restaurants feature fully customizable, built-to-order salads, wraps, soups, organic teas,lemonades, cookies along with fresh fruit, vegetables and lean proteins, which are all prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, over 50 toppings, and 11 house-made dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Salata can be enjoyed through online ordering with pick-up and delivery, as well as dine-in and catering. Guests can earn points and rewards with every purchase by joining Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

“The excitement within Lubbock has been building for some time for this restaurant opening,” said a representative with The Warren Group. “Lubbock is rapidly growing and evolving, and we see a strong demand for healthier dining options that fit into people’s busy lives. Salata offers exactly that—customizable, nutritious meals that can be enjoyed quickly, without sacrificing quality or taste. We’re proud to bring this concept to a community we care deeply about and look forward to serving the growing needs of Lubbock residents.”

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades. Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable and healthy options for any lifestyle. The brand has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements and is rapidly growing across the nation with over 100 restaurants.

“Texas is a key growth market for Salata, and the brand’s ongoing expansion into cities like Lubbock underscores our commitment to becoming the top choice for healthy dining across the state,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata. “With a strong presence already established in surrounding cities, Salata’s entrance into Lubbock further solidifies our position as the go-to destination for customizable, nutritious meals that appeal to a variety of lifestyles.”