Salata Salad Kitchen, a leader for nearly two decades in the healthy fast-casual industry, is set to expand its Texas presence further with a multi-unit agreement signed for two restaurants in Laredo and McAllen. Local entrepreneurs and mother-daughter team, Patricia and Barbara Pequeño, will bring Salata’s beloved fully customizable salads, wraps, and house-made proprietary dressings to these South Texas communities.

Patricia Pequeño, a seasoned real estate broker with 18 years of experience and owner of Patty Pequeño Real Estate, is teaming up with her daughter, Barbara Pequeño, for an exciting new business venture. Barbara, a licensed realtor with seven years of experience, brings a unique background in custom clothing design and permanent cosmetics. Joining them are Patricia’s sons, Alvaro and Hector, who share a passion for health and wellness and are thrilled to bring Salata to their hometown of Laredo and beyond.

“As longtime fans of Salata, we immediately recognized the brand’s unique appeal and its ability to connect with people who value fresh and customizable dining options,” said Barbara. “For us, this isn’t just about opening restaurants; it’s about creating a space where people can take control of their health, enjoy delicious food, and feel good about their choices. This is truly a family investment and operation involving all four of us—myself, my daughter Barbara, and my sons Alvaro and Hector Pequeño. Hector, who has autism, is an important part of our family, and it means a lot to us to highlight how this project brings us all together. We’re excited to build something meaningful in Laredo and McAllen and to work together as a family to make it happen.”

The Pequeño family is actively preparing for their first openings, aiming to open their first restaurant in early 2025. As members of the Association of Realtors in Laredo, Patricia and Barbara are deeply embedded in the local community and are eager to introduce Salata to residents.

“Texas remains at the heart of Salata’s growth, and the addition of the Pequeño family to our franchise network reinforces our commitment to expanding our presence in the state,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata Salad Kitchen. “Their passion for health and wellness, combined with their strong ties to the South Texas community, positions them to bring Salata’s fresh and customizable dining experience to Laredo and McAllen. This partnership exemplifies our continued focus on providing healthier, accessible dining options to communities across Texas.”

Salata has grown into a nationally recognized brand, offering unique, fresh dining experiences across the United States. The brand’s dedication to providing healthy, accessible dining options resonates strongly in local communities and has allowed the brand to expand across the nation with more than 100 restaurants open.

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, lemonades, and cookies, empowering guests to create their ideal meal in an accessible way. With more than 50 fresh toppings available on the menu including fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins prepared in-house daily and house-made proprietary dressings, Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable options for any lifestyle.