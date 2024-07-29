Salata Salad Kitchen, the built-to-order salad kitchen that allows guests to customize and create meals that fit their lifestyle, is celebrating over a decade of success at its Clear Lake restaurant, which is conveniently situated across the street from the Johnson Space Center at 1780 Nasa Parkway Houston, TX, 77058. To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the restaurant is hosting a grand reopening event on Tuesday, July 30 with exclusive promotions for guests, and an updated restaurant interior.

The Clear Lake Salata Salad Kitchen is operated by John David, who is a multi-unit franchisee with the brand. In honor of the 10th anniversary, David will host a grand reopening event showcasing the restaurant’s comprehensive renovations and celebrating with:

The First Guest in Line Box: Win 52 free wrap/salad promo cards for a year

Salata T-shirt giveaway to the first 50 guests

A build-your-own succulent bar for guests to enjoy

Free veggie salad giveaway for the first 100 guests that download the Salata app and favorite the Clear Lake location

A portion of all sales will be donated to JSC Daycare Facility

“It is incredibly rewarding to celebrate our 10th anniversary with an event that not only will unveil our updated restaurant, but also provide exclusive offers to the Clear Lake community,” said David. “Since opening, the reception from residents across Clear Lake has been nothing short of incredible, and our success wouldn’t be possible without their continued loyalty. I’m looking forward to our upcoming event and know it’ll set the stage for many more successful years to come with Salata.”

The grand reopening event will also unveil an entirely new look for the Salata Clear Lake restaurant. Having undergone a complete modernization refresh, the community can look forward to upgrades including new furniture to maximize guests’ comfort, updated paint schemes and lighting, a new drink station and revamped exterior signage.

“John continues to set a high standard for innovation and excellence, which is evident in the recent remodel of our Clear Lake restaurant,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata. “As we celebrate this milestone, we are reminded of John’s dedication to providing an exceptional guest experience. We look forward to the positive impact these enhancements will have on the Clear Lake community.”‘

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades. Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable and healthy options for any lifestyle. The brand has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements and is rapidly growing across the nation on its road to 100 restaurants.