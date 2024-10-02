Salata, the built-to-order salad kitchen that allows guests to customize and create meals that fit their lifestyle, announced today a new partnership with the University of North Texas Athletics, bringing a fresh and flavorful exclusive menu to the football concessions at DATCU Stadium. Fans can now enjoy the brand’s signature wraps at home games throughout the season.

Located inside Gate 4, Salata will offer a special, exclusive menu designed to cater to game-day tastes while providing a healthy and refreshing option for Eagles fans. The collaboration reflects Salata’s commitment to delivering high-quality, customizable meals made from the freshest ingredients. The menu features three fan-favorite wraps including:

Mean Green Caesar Wrap- Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with Classic Caesar dressing and herb-marinated grilled chicken on a cool cucumber green tortilla. Served with Pita Chips.

Southwest Wrap- Salata mix, tomatoes, corn, black beans, and mixed cheese with Chipotle Ranch dressing and spicy Chipotle chicken on a southwest tortilla. Served with Pita Chips.

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap- Salata mix greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, chickpeas, feta cheese, falafel, and Fresh Herb Vinaigrette dressing in a cucumber tortilla. Served with Pita Chips.

“We are thrilled to partner with the University of North Texas and be a part of the game-day experience at DATCU Stadium,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata. “Our exclusive menu is designed to offer fans a healthy, satisfying alternative while still delivering the bold, fresh flavors that Salata is known for. We look forward to being a part of UNT’s football season and providing a nutritious option that enhances the energy and excitement of game day.”

The exclusive Salata menu will be available all season long, providing fans with a variety of options to enhance their game-day experience. For more details on the menu, visit https://meangreensports.com.

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades, empowering guests to create their ideal meal in an accessible way. With more than 50 fresh toppings available on the menu including fresh fruits, vegetables, and proteins prepared in-house daily and house made proprietary dressings, Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable options for any lifestyle.