Salata's Watermelon and Blueberry Toppings Return

Salata, a leading built-to-order salad kitchen with over 80 locations, has announced the return of two seasonal toppings for the summer, watermelon and blueberries, available now through August 27. Salata’s fan favorite Fat-Free Mango Dressing is also back for guests to enjoy.

The watermelon and blueberries expand upon Salata’s already extensive variety of more than 50 toppings to allow guests to create meals tailored to their lifestyle and define what healthy means to them. Both toppings offer the option for a refreshing and sweet burst of flavor to any salad or wrap creation.

To familiarize fans with these new toppings, Salata has crafted two set salad options to accompany the watermelon and blueberries toppings throughout the summer. The Baja Watermelon set salad features Salata mix, cucumbers, jicama, cilantro, green olives, watermelon, almonds, and oil and vinegar dressing, while the Ginger Lime Blueberry set salad features spinach, kale, radish, jicama, red onions, pea sprouts, blueberries, pumpkin seeds, and ginger lime vinaigrette dressing.

Meanwhile, Salata’s Fat-Free Mango Dressing features cool, light and refreshing notes, the perfect complement to the warm summer months. While guests can customize their salad creations however they choose, recommended topping pairings include cilantro, pea sprouts, jalapeños, feta, black beans and red onion.

"For our Salata fans and team, the return of our watermelon and blueberries toppings is a sign summer has officially arrived,” says Michelle Bythewood, Salata president. “The addition of these two seasonal fruits, which are both rich in nutritional benefits, allows our guests even more variety to further individualize their salad and wrap creations.”

She continues, “We’re especially excited to announce the return of our Fat Free Mango Dressing and couldn’t think of a better time to bring it back than just in time for summer. The house made dressing adds a fruit-focused, health-conscious option further rounding out our popular dressing options.”

Salata offers guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.