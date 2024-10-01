Sal’s Pizza, a family owned and operated business for over 30 years, announced the launch of its first mobile app, available for IOS and Android users. The Sal’s Pizza app provides customers the ability to unlock free rewards by earning points on orders through their rewards account registered to the app. The app also allows the ability to check-in at select locations and receive rewards towards online or in-store purchases.

To celebrate National Pizza Month in October, pizza fans who download the Sal’s Pizza app beginning on October 1st and sign up for Sal’s Pizza’s “Pizza Perks” Program while placing an order throughout the month of October, will automatically receive a $5 reward dropped into their designated app rewards account. The app and offer are available for the following locations, Derry, New Hampshire; Manchester, New Hampshire; Billerica, Massachusetts; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Tremont Street in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We know that our loyal guests’ dining and ordering experiences are constantly evolving, and we at Sal’s Pizza are taking our pizza-making skills to the next level by providing the ability to order pizza conveniently from your device, wherever you may be, with our brand-new app,” said Sal Lupoli, President and CEO of Sal’s Pizza. “This is just the beginning of our Pizza Perks Program, and we look forward to offering our rewards members unique and elevated offers and benefits.”

By signing up for Sal’s Pizza Perks Program, customers will also receive a $5 reward for every $100 they spend and a free pizza on their birthday. Those who download the app can redeem rewards on orders placed via the app, at Sals.com or in-store. The rewards program also delivers personalized and customized offers for customers and double point days on various days of the week.